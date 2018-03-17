Okyehene roars over court injunction against inauguration of new assembly

news

Okyenhene Osagyefo Amotia Ofori-Panin has slammed the court injunction against the inauguration of the newly created Abuakuwa North Municipal Assembly in the Eastern Region.

He expressed outrage about the failure of the government to inaugurate the assembly due to the court action during his address of the first State Council meeting of the year at Kyebi.

According to him, the plaintiffs--Adjei Boateng and Addo Sarpong-- have disrespected his authority and the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council by not bringing the matter to him first before proceeding to court.

Speaking in Twi, he said: “How dare you put an injunction on a government policy to make Akyem Kukurantumi the capital of Abuakwa North Municipal Assembly without petitioning the chiefs of the land? This action is a gross disrespect to the traditional council."

He warned the plaintiffs that they will be dealt with for disgracing the Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

He said: “Okyeman will deal with the plaintiffs, what they have done is a disgrace, the inauguration took place across the country except for Kukurantumi,” stressing that the action of the plaintiffs was “share display of arrogance.”