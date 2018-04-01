One more person dies after receiving 'mysterious' injection

news

One more person has died at the New Senchi Health Centre from complications of the contaminated penicillin injections administered to him.

He has been identified as Debrah Leone, 31, and reportedly died on Saturday.

Earlier, three persons were reported dead after taking the contaminated injection at the same facility.

They are Bande Yobi, Kwadwo Adjei Kyeremeh and Eugenia Atsupui Gapher, who are 78, 31 and 42-years-old respectively.

The Food and Drugs Authority in a statement said the contamination came about during preparation of the vaccine.

The FDA, the police and the Ghana Health Service have launched separate investigations into the matter.

Two medical staff who administered the drugs have been picked up by the police.