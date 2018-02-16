Home > News > Local >

Online case filing to be introduced in March


Judiciary Online case filing to be introduced in March

  Published:
The Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo, has disclosed that starting next month (March) Ghanaians will have the opportunity to file court cases online.

According to her, there is the need to get more “innovative” when it comes to the filing of court cases.

Delivering a speech at the 2018 Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Law Conference in Accra on Thursday, February 15, Mrs. Akuffo said the online process will improve justice delivery and eliminate human face interactions.

She explained that the Judiciary has often been faced with challenges when it comes to keeping in time with the filing of cases and adjudicating them.

However, she believes the enrollment of the online filing system would ensure that the Judiciary is more productive and dynamic in the pursuit for justice.

This, the Chief Justice said, can be done by ensuring that “we effectively eliminate the amount of face-to-face interventions other than inside the court. So mechanisms have already been put in place and are being extended to ensure that as much as possible dealings between litigants and officials of the courts particularly at the registry and at the clerical level is limited to only what is necessary.

“So, from the beginning of next month we will be rolling out the online filing system,” she added.

Mrs. Akuffo charged the Judiciary Service to do their utmost best to expedite cases that are brought before them.

In her view, the longer it takes for the verdict of a court case to be out, the more the citizenry loses its confidence in the Judiciary.

She added that enough funds must be provided to enable the Judiciary carry out its core mandate of quality justice delivery.

