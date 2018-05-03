Home > News > Local >

Only 'spoilt' COCOBOD workers want me out - Hackman Owusu


Only 'spoilt' COCOBOD workers want me out - Hackman Owusu Agyeman

Board Chairman Hackman Owusu-Agyeman play

The Board Chairman of COCOBOD, Hackman Owusu-Agyeman has said the call for his removal by some workers of COCOBOD is due to progressive policies he has introduced at the firm.

He said this has made some people disgruntled hence the call for his immediate removal.

This week, some staff of COCOBOD in the Ashanti Region called on President Akufo-Addo to remove Owusu-Agyeman as a matter of urgency.

During the May Day celebrations in Kumasi, a section of Cocobod workers accused Mr Owusu-Agyeman of usurping the authority of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Joseph Boahen Aidoo, and called on President Nana Akufo-Addo to remove him.

However, the NPP stalwart believes the calls are unfounded and it's mainly coming from those enjoying the largesse at COCOBOD.

READ ALSO: Board chair of COCOBOD gets GHc 800,000 from Daily Post publishers

“This is part of an entrenched mindset of the people who have worked with COCOBOD and I think COCOBOD is in crisis", he said.

“There is a debt overhung of GHS1.9billion and normally when a business goes into such level of crisis, it either folds up or cuts the number of staff dramatically so that it can survive… But we are not cutting off anybody", he revealed.

Hackman said most of these worker are enjoying benefits that should rather go to the cocoa farmers.

“These COCOBOD officers believe the world belongs to them. I believe sincerely the farmers who toil and sweat, if there is any benefit, must come to them", he said.

