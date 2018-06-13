Pulse.com.gh logo
Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure


Opuni floors Attorney-General in court for pre-trial disclosure

An application by lawyers of the accused persons demanded pre-trial disclosures of all documents before trial commences.

  • Published:
Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni play

Fformer COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni
The Criminal High Court presided over by Justice Clemence Hoyennuga, has ordered the Attorney General's Department to furnish  former CEO COCOBOD Dr. Kwabena Opuni and businessman Seidu Agongo within seven days all documents in its possession that would be relied on in their trial.

An application by lawyers of the accused persons demanded pre-trial disclosures of all documents before trial commences.

The accused relied on Article 19(2) (e) and (g) and requested the AG to provide them all documents.

The case has been adjourned to July 4 for the trial to commence.

READ MORE: EOCO freezes Opuni's account again

play

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) wrote to the respective banks not to allow Opuni access to his money just a day after a court ordered accounts to be released.

The banks involved Standard Chartered Bank and the Opeibea House branch of Ecobank.

The High court presided over by Georgina Mensah-Datsa while dismissing the application said EOCO has the duty to protect state funds.

Dr. Opuni's accounts were frozen in February 2017 at the behest of EOCO, which is investigating him since he was axed from the office when President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo took office.

READ MORE: Opuni sues EOCO for freezing his account again

He and Seidu Agongo are facing charges for alleged financial malfeasance in the execution of some contracts at COCOBOD.

They have been granted self-recognizance bail in the sum of GH¢300,000 each.

