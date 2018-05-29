Osun Speaker urges Nigerians to vote quality leaders in 2019

Home > News > Local >

The speaker said that although he acknowledged June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria, May 29 was equally significant “ as a day of crossover from military regime to civilian administration.’’

Mr Najeem Salaam, the Speaker of  Osun House of Assembly, has called on Nigerians of voting age to discharge their civic  responsibility  creditably by voting quality leaders at all levels in 2019.

Salaam made the appeal in a statement issued on Tuesday in Osogbo by  his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Goke Butika.

According to him, the opportunity offered by Democracy Day must be seen by the people  through  voting  wisely without inducement from politicians.

“We have reached a phase in our political life in which the people who are electing politicians to manage their affairs must show interest in the way they want to be governed and who they want to govern them.

“This is the best way to recruit political leaders, this is the way to go, not offering votes for tagged price,” he said.

Salaam also urged politicians to eschew violence before, during and after elections, adding that elections  should be held in a carnival-like atmosphere  for its  success to be achieved 

