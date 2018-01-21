Home > News > Local >

Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll


Contributory Pension Scheme Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll

Lagos Chapter Chairman of NUP, Joseph Dele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the affected pensioners were not among over 300,000 paid under Defined Benefits Scheme

  • Published:
Protesting Pensioners play

Protesting Pensioners

(The Nigerian News Portal)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

More than 25,000 pensioners are still excluded from the Federal Government’s payroll of retirees, according to the Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP).

Lagos Chapter Chairman of NUP, Joseph Dele, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday that the affected pensioners were not among over 300,000 paid under Defined Benefits Scheme and Contributory Pension Scheme.

The NUP urged federal government to mandate the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to conduct verification exercise for the affected pensioners to enable them get gratuities for their long years of service.

He described allegations that officials of the union were involved in pension fund scam as an excuse not to pay NUP members excluded from the payroll system.

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, alleged that the pension fraud was perpetrated by public officials with the active connivance of NUP, Association of Federal Public Service Retirees, among others.

“NUP did not collude with anyone to list 16,238 ghost pensioners to siphon N839 million to fictitious pensioners monthly.

“Over 25,000 and not 16,238 members were still excluded on the payroll.

“They are not fictitious pensioners as claimed by the AGF and as we speak they are not on federal government payroll,” he said.

Dele explained that only one per cent of monthly pensioners’ fund was remitted to the NUP secretariat for maintainance and other ad-hocs services. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Makurdi: Presidency raises alarm over influx of foreign terrorists into Benue, other states In Makurdi Presidency raises alarm over influx of foreign terrorists into Benue, other states
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC releases 250 trucks to Lagos — Spokesman Fuel Scarcity NNPC releases 250 trucks to Lagos — Spokesman
In Niger State: Suleja gets N100m domestic gas plant In Niger State Suleja gets N100m domestic gas plant
In Lagos State: Contractor completes work on Apapa marine beach bridge In Lagos State Contractor completes work on Apapa marine beach bridge
Ibrahim Idris: I-G appoints new CP to re-organise FCIID in Lagos Ibrahim Idris I-G appoints new CP to re-organise FCIID in Lagos
President to Monrovia: Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia President to Monrovia Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia

Recommended Videos

Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Kwabenya Police Station Armed men storm police station; gun down...bullet
3 Trump Protestors flock in droves as Women march against US Presidentbullet
4 Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment...bullet
5 Crime Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapeesbullet
6 Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injuredbullet
7 Central Region Police officer dead after being hit by a...bullet
8 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a...bullet
9 Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for...bullet
10 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
5 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
8 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
9 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to...bullet
10 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600...bullet

Local

Crime Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees
Photos of modern medicine
In Bayelsa State Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines
Drop in passenger traffic
Gbenga Olowo Aviation group blame recession for drop in 2017 passenger traffic
Mahmood Yakubu  is a Nigerian academic and current Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
In Cross River State INEC takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi