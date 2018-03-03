Parliament approves entrance exams for law students

news

Parliament has approved a new Legislative Instrument making it mandatory for applicants to pass an entrance exam before being admitted into the Ghana Law School.

READ MORE: AG supports call for probe into mass Law School failure

The Supreme Court had in 2017 declared the entrance exams and interviews as unconstitutional because it violates Legislative Instrument 1296.

The General Legal Council (GLC) was subsequently ordered by the apex court of the land to cancel the entrance exams and interviews within six months when admissions for the 2018 academic year begins.

However, in mid-December, the GLC laid the Legal Profession Regulations 2017 in Parliament which seeks to make entrance exams and interviews at the law school mandatory.

The Subsidiary Legislation Committee of parliament on Friday recommended the adoption of the controversial Legal Profession Regulations 2017 but dropped the conduct of interviews for entrants into the Ghana Law School.

In a voice vote Friday, parliament adopted the recommendation of the committee despite protest from some Minority MPs and the Student Representative Council (SRC) of the Ghana Law School.

READ MORE: Law School SRC demands scrapping of results after 80% of students fail exams

About 80 percent of persons who wrote the May 2017 law entrance exams failed, prompting calls for the scrapping of the exams.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Law School SRC has demanded a remarking of the script.