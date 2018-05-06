Home > News > Local >

Pastor beaten over church money


Brong Ahafo Pastor beaten over church money

The Mosama Church International pastor, Bismarck Mensah, was subjected to severe beating by Osei after he asked him to render accounts of the church’s revenue which was in his possession.

A pastor in the Brong Ahafo Region has allegedly been beaten over church funds by a church member who has been identified as Agay Osei.

According to the Daily Guide newspaper, the pastor and some elders of the church had reportedly gone to Osei’s house to ask him to render the accounts to them, but he became incensed and without any provocation, allegedly descended on his pastor with the help of his nephew – who was only identified as Kofi.

Rev. Mensah is said to be nursing a deep cut at the lower side of his left eye, according to the newspaper.

Police in the region have confirmed the incident, adding that Osei has been arrested and detained for investigation.

