Pay us the GHC 100m you owe us - NAGRAT

The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) has issued an ultimatum to government to settle the GHC 100m it owes them.

The vice president of the Association, Jacob Anaba, said they won't entertain any more excuses from government in the settlement of their arrears

“We have watched in disbelief, the wanton disrespect for teachers and the incessant termination or abandoning of promises, pledges and memorandum regarding the payment of arrears", the association said in a statement.

NAGRAT has given an ultimatum to government to settle the debts by March 30 that have accumulated from vehicle maintenance allowances, transfer grants, transport and travel allowances, since 2013.

Anaba said the Finance Ministry has been dragging its feet in the settlement of the debts owed teachers.

“Per the agreement reached with Government, acting through the Hon. Deputy Minister of Finance, and the Teacher Unions on 12th January 2018, no further excuses will be tolerated”, warning that NAGRAT will “advise itself if the arrears are not paid by 30th of March, 2018”, NAGRAT threatened in a statement.