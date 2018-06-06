Pentecostal Council to hold prayer meetings against gay rights

news

The General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council, Rev. Emmanuel T. Barrigah has revealed that it will organise a national prayer crusade to pray against same-sex marriage in the country.

In an interview with Accra-based Adom FM, Rev Barrigah said Christianity frowns on homosexuality and therefore it must not be entertained in the country.

He described homosexuality as a demonic act which needs serious intercession.

Rev Barrigah was of the view that the pressure from Western countries to get Ghana and other African countries to embrace same-sex marriages are part of a bigger scheme to dominate the continent.

He added they will continue showing love to homosexuals but will not support its legalisation and practice.

The three days prayer event is to raise the consciousness of public opinion about grave social choices of Gay, Lesbian, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) rights in Ghana.

The prayers will be held nationwide between June 30 and July 2, 2018.