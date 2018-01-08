Photos :  Dag Heward-Mills’ second son gets married in lavish wedding

news

Founder and Presiding Bishop of the Lighthouse Chapel International, Dag Heward-Mills has expressed gratitude to God for keeping him alive to witness the wedding of one of his sons.

READ ALSO:

Family members, friends and members of Lighthouse Church gathered over the weekend to celebrate the holy union between Pastor Joshua Mills and his wife, Dr. Priscilla.

Pastor Joshua Mills is the second son of Bishop Dag Heward-Mills and has taken after his father in engaging in the ministration of the Gospel.

The colourful wedding ceremony was graced by a host of dignitaries, including former president Jerry John Rawlings.

Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife, Samira were also present, as Bishop Heward-Mills blessed the marriage of his second son.

READ ALSO:

The preacher later took to Facebook to share some photos from the event, while thanking God for keeping him alive to witness his son’s wedding.

He wrote: "I thank God for keeping me alive to see this day when my son gets married."

The bride – Dr. Priscilla – is also reported to be the daughter of a Chief in Mampong.