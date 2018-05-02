Police arrest five Nigerian armed robbers; retrieve GHc4,500

The gang – made up of four men and a woman who said she was a Yoruba – was apprehended thanks to the heroics of a brave Policeman.
The gang – made up of four men and a woman who said she was a Yoruba – was apprehended thanks to the heroics of a brave Policeman.
Accra-based Star FM reports that the robbers snatched the money from the woman at Kwabenya abuom and sped off in a Nissan Almera taxi vehicle with registration number DW 7781- 13.
However, the victim refused to give up so easily and boarded a taxi to chase down the armed robbers.
Fortunately, she met a police officer stationed at a Bank at Kwabenya and narrated the incident to him.
The officer offered to help the woman and picked up an okada (a motor bike) to continue chasing the robbers until their taxi was caught up in traffic.
With the help of some residents, all five armed robbers were apprehended and sent to the Kwabenya Police station.