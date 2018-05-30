Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard

In a series of Facebook posts friends of Reginald Sekyi-Brown reported that he displayed a 'Open UGMC Now' placard when the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was delivering her speech.
In a series of Facebook posts friends of Reginald Sekyi-Brown have stated that he sent them text messages after he was arrested.
It is reported that he displayed the placard when the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was delivering her speech.
Mrs Akufo-Addo is in Korle-bu for the sod-cutting of the Korle-bu pediatric intensive care unit by The Rebecca Foundation.
It is yet to be known if the Reginald Sekyi-Brown was obstructing the event or the public at the time.
The University of Ghana Medical Centre has remained closed because there is a turf war between the University and the Health Ministry over the management of the facility since it was commissioned a year ago.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry Robert Cudjoe explained that the takeover was in the interest of the public.
However, the management of the University of Ghana has reiterated that will not hand over the newly constructed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital to the Health ministry as instructed by the government.
Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament called on the government to back down on efforts to take control of the hospital.