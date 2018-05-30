Police arrest former UG student for raising #OpenUGMC placard

news

The Korle-bu police in the Greater Accra region has arrested the immediate past president of Mensah Sabah hall for holding up an 'open ugmc now’ placard at Rebecca Foundation programme.

In a series of Facebook posts friends of Reginald Sekyi-Brown have stated that he sent them text messages after he was arrested.

It is reported that he displayed the placard when the first lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo was delivering her speech.

READ ALSO: Mother of late Deputy NEIP CEO speaks following daughter’s demise

Mrs Akufo-Addo is in Korle-bu for the sod-cutting of the Korle-bu pediatric intensive care unit by The Rebecca Foundation.

It is yet to be known if the Reginald Sekyi-Brown was obstructing the event or the public at the time.

READ ALSO: Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baako

The University of Ghana Medical Centre has remained closed because there is a turf war between the University and the Health Ministry over the management of the facility since it was commissioned a year ago.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ministry Robert Cudjoe explained that the takeover was in the interest of the public.

However, the management of the University of Ghana has reiterated that will not hand over the newly constructed University of Ghana Teaching Hospital to the Health ministry as instructed by the government.

Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament called on the government to back down on efforts to take control of the hospital.