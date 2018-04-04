Police behind the death of aeronautic engineer, family alleges

news

The family of the aeronautic engineer who was found dead in Akroso in the Eastern Region have called for a probe into the death of their son and that the police is to be blamed.

The family demands that the truth about the deceased, Prince Kobina Kumi, be unravelled as his death looks suspicious.

Prince Kobina Kumi was an engineer with Africa World Airlines and he was found dead from bullet wounds after his car was seized by the police on his way to Asuboa after spending the Easter holidays in Accra.

The family alleged that the police prevented the deceased from boarding any commercial car after they seized his car for suspected drunk-driving.

READ ALSO: Police arrest two medical officers over injection deaths

Sister of the deceased, Abena Osei Debrah told Citi FM that, "They [the police] claim they tried taking him to the police station but he wouldn’t go with them so they actually drove the car to the police station and left him standing wherever they stopped him. [But later on], between Asuboa and the Akroso place where they stopped the car, there he was lying there in a ditch [dead] by side of the road".

She called on the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, and Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery, to institute a full-scale investigation into the case and ensure justice is served.

She insisted they will hold the police to account in the absence of any other evidence.

The Oda Regional Police Command under which jurisdiction of the case falls have said they have transferred it to the regional command for further investigations.