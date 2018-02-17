Home > News > Local >

Police conclude investigations into 'ISIS' suspects


Odorkor Bomb Scare Police conclude investigations into 'ISIS' suspects

Abdul Karim, 30; Osman Alhassan, 33, and Ismaila Ali, 32, were arrested by the Police in Odorkor on January 15 with a variety of suspected explosives including what was believed to be grenades.

  Published:
The police have concluded investigations into the case involving three persons arrested for possessing explosives, prosecutors have told an Accra Magistrate Court on Friday.

Abdul Karim, 30; Osman Alhassan, 33, and Ismaila Ali, 32, were arrested by the Police in Odorkor on January 15 with a variety of suspected explosives including what was believed to be grenades.

They were rumoured to be linked to the terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

Lead prosecutor Inspector Simon Appiosonu told the trial judge, Mr Ebenezer Kweku Ansah, that docket has been sent to the attorney general for advice.

He also prayed the court to give the prosecution time as they await the advice of the attorney general on the investigation.

In a related development, lawyers for the accused persons repeated their application for bail but the judge has deferred ruling to Friday February 23.

