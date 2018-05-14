Police debunk speculation of alleged bomb blast at Enugu Church

Home > News > Local >

The Enugu State Police Command on Monday denied report of alleged bomb explosion at an Enugu church on Sunday.

The Command Spokesman, SP Ebere Amaraizu, said that there was no bomb blast in any church in the state as being speculated by a local tabloid.

“The command wish to make it categorically clear to the members of the public that there was no bomb explosion at Holy Cross Catholic Parish at Iji Nike in Abakpa, Enugu State, as being speculated.

“And that there was a report of alleged explosion in the church in the morning on Sunday in which the command’s Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD) promptly attended to together with other security operatives of the command.

“The command to this end, wish to advice members of the public to go about their normal lawful businesses as analysis from the men of the EOD of the command revealed that that it has got nothing to do with improvised explosive devise or it like.

“But it is pyrotechnic which the perpetrator used to cause panic to church members.

“There is no loss of lives, injury or damage to properties during the incident.’’

The spokesman said that police operatives in the EOD department had rendered the entire area safe.

“A full scale investigation has commenced into the alleged incident,’’ he said. 

