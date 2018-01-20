news

A police officer has been killed after he was hit by a cargo truck at a snap checkpoint at Gomoa Abotsia in the Central Region.

The officer, G/LCpl Danso Animon of the Cape Coast Operations Unit, was manning a checkpoint with three others when the accident happened Friday dawn.

The Mercedes Benz cargo truck with registration number GT 6675 was loaded with copra from the Nzema area heading to Accra.

The driver of the car, Emmanuel Asamoah, 43, reportedly went into hiding initially after the incident but has been arrested by the police.

The remains of the G/LCpl Animon has been deposited at the Winneba Trauma Hospital for onward transfer to the Police Hospital in Accra.

According to a police situational report, the truck which was loaded with copra dangerously and recklessly ran over the metal barricade.

The deceased Officer who was then checking vehicles from the Accra direction was run over, it added.