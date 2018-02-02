Home > News > Local >

Police officer takes GH¢ 10,000 bribe to free robbers


IGP Asante-Apeatu play

IGP Asante-Apeatu
A police officer has revealed that he took GH¢ 10,000 from the parent of one of two robbers, who were jailed for robbery in 2017.

play Chief Inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyantey with the Twedie Police station arrested

Fact

Chief Inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyantey with the Twedie Police station and Inspector William Armah with the Regional Visibility Unit bribed Sergeant Kyei Mensah with GH¢10, 000 to free their sons who had been convicted by the Kumasi Circuit Court for armed robbery.

Emmanuel Kwame Nyantey, 33 son of C/Inspector Kennedy Nyanteh and Frederick Asante, 26, son of Inspector William Armah sentenced to a total of 21 years in hard labour for robbery and were supposed to be sent to the Kumasi Central Prison to start their sentence on October 12, 2017.

Arrest

However, the three police officers have been arrested by the Ashanti Regional Police Command for their role in the escape of two convicted prisoners.

Investigations revealed that Sgt Kyei Mensah, who is stationed at the Ashanti Central CID as the investigator on the case, aided the escape of the convicts.

Emmanuel Kwame Nyanteh in police custody while the police are on the heels of Frederick Asante, who is currently on the run.

The Police said "the investigator who admitted having aided the escape of the convicts after interrogations stated that the parents of the convicts C/Inspector Kennedy Kwame Nyanteh stationed at the Twedie Police Station and Inspector William Armah, stationed at the Regional Visibility Unit in Kumasi influenced him with an amount of GH¢ 10,000 to free the convicts."

