Police on manhunt for killers of Lebanese man

news

The Ghana Police Service has launched a manhunt for the armed robbers who allegedly killed a Lebanese national at Tema in Accra.

The incident which took place at around 10:00 AM Wednesday saw a gang, numbering about four, shoot dead the victim and bolt with his money.

READ ALSO: Security Alert: Another robbery in Tema, one person killed

A statement from the Tema Regional Police Command said the victim, identified as Ahmed Safiadeen, went to withdraw an amount of GHS 200,000.00 from Zenith Bank Tema Industrial Area branch.

However, the victim, who worked as a cashier of Delta Agro Company, was followed by the armed robbers till they crossed him and fired several shots into his car.

The robbers went on to bolt with the money he had gone to withdraw, leaving him in severely wounded.

The statement further said the victim was rushed to the Rapheal Hospital in Tema but was pronounced dead on arrival.

READ ALSO: Rabih Haddad: Suspected Lebanese 'rapist' granted GH¢500,000 bail

“Investigations so far revealed that, the victim after the bank transaction was on his way to the office in his Toyota Corolla Saloon car with registration number GN 1174-12, when he was suddenly accosted by four armed men a few meters from his work,” sections of the release said.



“The robbers fired several gunshots into his vehicle and robbed him off the money he had withdrawn and sped off in a four-wheel drive. The victim was immediately rushed to the Rapheal Hospital in Tema but was pronounced dead on arrival.



“The body has since been conveyed to the 37 Military Hospital for preservation and autopsy.”