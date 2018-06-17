Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs


Number 12 PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs

Director of Operations of PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu, who is also a management member of Elimina Sharks FC, said the move is costing club owners.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has criticised government for not consulting football club owners before filing a motion in court to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

READ MORE:  Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss

Director of Operations of PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu, who is also a management member of Elimina Sharks FC, said the move is costing club owners.

Government last week secured a 10-day interim injunction on football activities in the country, putting on hold the second round of the local league and other lower division games.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Accra-based Citi FM, he said: "You cost us money but you don’t consult us.

"Has government taken the right step?" he quizzed.

He added that: “The government should have liaised with team owners. When you go and put an injunction and you stop [Ghana football], how much money has the government invested in the local league.”

“Name one Pesewa that government has put into the Premier League, the Division One League, the Division Two League, in the last three or four years? They have not.”

Mr Owusu also said despite the league being on hold, the clubs are still paying the salaries and bonuses of players.

“The people who have invested money are paying signing bonuses of GHc 30,000 cedis to players. They are paying monthly salaries [for] 30 players. We pay monthly fees of players and coaches… then you go and stop the activities of the league.”

READ MORE: Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians

“Right now, we are keeping people at camp. Who is paying? Can government come and create their own teams,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

NDC Party: 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu NDC Party 'Unity Walk' was a thorn in the flesh of NPP gov't- Kojo Bonsu
NPP Government: Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority NPP Government Kennedy Agyapong's wife is board chair of Ghana Shippers Authority
Issues: "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer Issues "Petty and ridiculous:" gov't bashed for suspending presidential staffer
Security: Fake army captain arrested Security Fake army captain arrested
In Central Region: Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death In Central Region Prophetess arrested for burning WASSCE candidate to death
Eid al-Fitr: Mahama greets Muslims Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslims

Recommended Videos

Anas Expose #12: We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako Anas Expose #12 We’ll never ever beg Agyapong – Kweku Baako
Local News: Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover Local News Stop preaching in buses – Titus Glover
Divorce: Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithur



Top Articles

1 Eid al-Fitr Mahama greets Muslimsbullet
2 #Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anasbullet
3 Ghana Card Pressure group drags National Identification Authority to...bullet
4 Security Fake army captain arrestedbullet
5 Tech Google to open first African AI research centre in Ghanabullet
6 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
7 Divorce Tony Lithur goes to court to divorce Nana Oye Lithurbullet
8 Ramadan Festival Dr. Bawumia wishes fellow Muslims happy...bullet
9 Video Lady with big buttocks causes traffic in Accrabullet
10 Power Theft Two churches charged with illegal...bullet

Related Articles

#Number12 We didn’t entrap Nyantakyi to get him implicated – Anas
#Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself
#Number12 Anas petitions EOCO, BoG, AG to investigate Nyantakyi
#Number12 Here is the actual reason why Nyantakyi resigned as GFA boss
Number 12 Forgive Nyantakyi - Wa-Naa begs president, Ghanaians
Number 12 COP Kofi Boakye chairs FA ethics committee to investigate 'corrupt' officials in Anas video
Number 12 FA officials in Anas video taking 'bribe' asked to step aside
Number 12 Northern Region FA boss Abdulahi Alhassan resigns
Football Grusah slams moves by government to "dissolve" GFA
Number 12 My resignation not admission of guilt – Nyantakyi

Top Videos

1 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
2 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet

Local

#Numer12 Anas denies entrapping Nyantakyi to implicate himself
Anas Aremeyaw Anas I’m open to critical scrutiny – Investigative Journalist
Dr Felix Anyah
No Bed Syndrome Dr Anyah accuses Health Ministry of 'squandering' $55m
Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives
Healthcare Ghana to get more ambulances soon - Hawa Koomson