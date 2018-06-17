PPP blasts gov't for dissolving GFA without consulting clubs

news

The Progressive People's Party (PPP) has criticised government for not consulting football club owners before filing a motion in court to dissolve the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Director of Operations of PPP, Nana Ofori Owusu, who is also a management member of Elimina Sharks FC, said the move is costing club owners.

Government last week secured a 10-day interim injunction on football activities in the country, putting on hold the second round of the local league and other lower division games.

Speaking on the Big Issue on Accra-based Citi FM, he said: "You cost us money but you don’t consult us.

"Has government taken the right step?" he quizzed.

He added that: “The government should have liaised with team owners. When you go and put an injunction and you stop [Ghana football], how much money has the government invested in the local league.”

“Name one Pesewa that government has put into the Premier League, the Division One League, the Division Two League, in the last three or four years? They have not.”

Mr Owusu also said despite the league being on hold, the clubs are still paying the salaries and bonuses of players.

“The people who have invested money are paying signing bonuses of GHc 30,000 cedis to players. They are paying monthly salaries [for] 30 players. We pay monthly fees of players and coaches… then you go and stop the activities of the league.”

“Right now, we are keeping people at camp. Who is paying? Can government come and create their own teams,” he added.