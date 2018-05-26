Presidency confirms receipt of 2018 Appropriation Bill from NASS

Home > News > Local >

The NASS had on May 16 passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N9.12 trillion.

(Daily Nigerian)
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Sen. Ita Enang, on Friday confirmed receipt of the 2018 Appropriation Bill passed by the National Assembly (NASS).

The NASS had on May 16 passed the 2018 Appropriation Bill of N9.12 trillion.

The budget was increased by the legislature by N508 billion from the N8.61 trillion proposed and presented by President Muhammadu Buhari to the NASS in November 2017.

Enang, in a statement in Abuja, said he had received the 2018 budget passed by both chambers of the NASS and was set to be transmitted to the president for further action.

“I have received the 2018 Appropriation Bill for onward transmission to the President as soon as possible.

“Since the Appropriation Bill has been received, what is left is for it to be transmitted immediately to the President,” he said.

