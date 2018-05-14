President condoles Pastor Bakare over mother’s death

Home > News > Local >

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with Pastor Tunde Bakare on the death of his mother, Mrs Abigail Bakare.

(The Nation)
Mrs Bakare died on May 5, at the age of 108.

The President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja on Monday, said the president condoled with his friend and onetime running mate via a telephone call.

President Buhari urged the cleric, who is also the General Overseer of Latter Rain Assembly, and the Bakare family to take solace in the fact that the late matriarch lived long enough to witness the enormous successes achieved by her children.

He called on the bereaved family to uphold the cherished ideals of community service, kindness and generosity associated with the matriarch of the Bakare family.

