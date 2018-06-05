Home > News > Local >

The Minister of Defence, retired Brig. Mansur Dan-Ali; National Security Adviser to the President, retired Maj-Gen. Babagana Munguno and the Inspector-General of Police, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, are among those attending the meeting.

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with service chiefs and heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that the meeting is being held barely 24 hours after the President had met behind closed doors with the service chiefs, Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Lawal Daura and the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ahmed Rufa’i.

NAN observed that some Directors from ministry of defence and security agencies are also seen at the venue of the meeting.

The meeting is a routine weekly interaction between the President and the service chiefs as well as heads of the security agencies where they briefed (President Buhari) him on happenings in their respective agencies and units.

It would be recalled that the President and the Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, had on June 4 met separately with heads of security agencies at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The outcomes of the two separate meeting were not officially made known to the public

