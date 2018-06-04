Home > News > Local >

Prison officer, motorcyclist die in minna jail break


In Minna Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break

“On Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 8:00p.m., there was a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of Minna metropolis.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break play

Prison officer, motorcyclist die in jail break

(Twitter)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

 The Niger Command of the Nigeria Prisons Service has confirmed the death of its officer and a motorcyclist in the Sunday jail break at the Minna  Medium Security Prison.

The command’s Spokesman, DSP Rabiu Shuaibu, made the confirmation in a statement on Monday.

“On Sunday, June 3, 2018, at 8:00p.m., there was a jailbreak at Minna Medium Security Prison located at Tunga area of Minna metropolis.

“The unfortunate incident was perpetrated by armed criminals who attacked the prison and gained access after exchange of gunfire with armed prison men.

“The incident led to the death of a prison officer and a motorcyclist, who conveyed a prison officer on night duty,’’ Shuaibu said.

He said that efforts of security agencies in the state led to re-arrest of seven prisoners.

According to the spokesman, the re-arrested prisoners have been returned to the prison.

He said that normalcy had returned in and around the prison, giving the assurance that security agencies were on top of the situation and working together to ensure re-capture of fleeing inmates.

Shuaibu assured members of the public of their safety, and advised them to go about their lawful businesses without fear.

“We will like to urge all law-abiding citizens to support security agencies in maintaining law and order, as security is a collective responsibility.

“We also advise citizens to report any suspicious persons or group,” he said. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Anas’ #12: The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama Anas’ #12 The investigative piece ‘doesn’t look good’ – Mahama
Judicial Scandal: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP Judicial Scandal 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP
#12 Premiering: Ignore bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye #12 Premiering Ignore bomb threats; there’ll be enough security – Tiger Eye
Number 12: US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety Number 12 US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety
BECE: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today BECE Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today
June 3 Disaster: Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare June 3 Disaster Ghana remembers June 3 nightmare

Recommended Videos

Local News: Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today Local News Over 500,000 candidates expected to sit as 2018 BECE starts today
Anas Expose 12: Model threatens to sue Ken Agyapong after being tagged as Anas Anas Expose 12 Model threatens to sue Ken Agyapong after being tagged as Anas
Local News: AMA begins exercise to rid Accra of beggars & street children Local News AMA begins exercise to rid Accra of beggars & street children



Top Articles

1 Street Children AMA begins removing children and beggars off the streetsbullet
2 Number 12 Kweku Baako reveals source of "fake" photos of Anas...bullet
3 Shocking Is Kennedy Agyapong mentioned in the Anas video? it appears sobullet
4 Anas tweets video of Bawumia endorsing him to spite Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Diplomacy Nigeria's ex-president Goodluck Jonathan under fire...bullet
6 NIA Contract Ken Attafuah hits back at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
7 Death Threats Anas reportedly asks US gov't for asylum for...bullet
8 Identification NIA now says Ghana Card to cost nation...bullet
9 Number 12 Tamale chief says Anas took $50,000 bribe from...bullet
10 Twin Disaster June 3 disaster victims resort to...bullet

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet

Local

Disaster Dozens feared dead as boat capsizes on Oti river
Number 12 Reporters Without Borders concerned by death threats and smear campaign against Anas
Health Care Medical lab scientists end crippling strike action
Incompetence Stan Dogbe asks NIA boss to resign over failure to deliver on Ghana card