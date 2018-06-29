Pulse.com.gh logo
Day after Charlotte Osei‘s sack: Quiescent mood engulfs EC head office


The beleaguered EC boss was fired on Thursday night following a directive from President Akufo-Addo.

  Published:
play
The mood around the Electoral Commission‘s (EC) head office at Ridge in Accra was dull and quiescent on Friday following the dismissal of Charlotte Osei as Chairperson.

 

 

The 49-year-old legal practitioner was sacked together with her two deputies, Amadu Sulley and Gloria Opoku Amankwah.

play Mood at the EC office a day after Charlotte Osei's sack

 

This was after the relationship between the three EC heads reached breaking point, with the trio accusing each other of corruption and financial malfeasance.

READ ALSO: Backtrack: NDC postpones 'Charlotte' demo due to Amissah-Arthur's death

play Cars were parked but movements were restricted in the various offices.

 

President Akufo-Addo, therefore, decided to sack all three of the aforementioned, based on the recommendations of a committee set up by the Chief Justice to investigate the matter, a statement signed by Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, said.

A day after the sacking of the EC boss and her two deputies, events at the Commission‘s head office looked dull and slow.

play Only a few workers could be seen going about their duties.

 

When the Pulse Ghana team reached the office at around 9am on Friday morning, only a few workers could be seen going about their duties.

Aside the security men who were rooted at their posts, the top floors and corridors of the various offices looked quiescent, with the personnel around calmly sitting in their offices.

play Attempts to speak to EC officials proved futile

 

A host of other journalists were also present to observe proceedings at the EC office, barely 24 hours after the massive dismissals hit the Commission.

Attempts to speak to some officials of the EC, however, proved futile, with spokesperson Eric Dzakpasu also refusing to avail himself for an interview.

play

 

 

Background

The Chief Justice, Justice Sophia Akuffo constituted a five-member committee to investigate the EC Chairperson Charlotte Osei together with her two deputies, Georgina Opoku Amankwah who is in charge of Corporate Service and Amadu Sulley, in charge of Operations as prescribed under Article 146 of the 1992 Constitution.

The committee presided over by a Supreme Court judge has two other Court of Appeal judges (male and female) as well as two other members nominated by the Council of State (male and female) as its membership.

play

 

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) are set to hit the streets on Friday (today) to protest the firing of Chairperson for the Electoral Commission (EC), Charlotte Osei.

READ ALSO: Former AG Marietta Brew appointed ICC member

This committee was constituted after two separate groups petitioned the President demanding the removal of Madam Charlotte Osei as EC boss.

Some workers petitioned the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, asking for investigations into allegations of fraud and financial malfeasance against the Chair of the election management body.

They are also demanding her removal over allegations that she terminated a contract with STL and unilaterally renegotiated a contract with a vendor of the EC for $21,999,592 without informing her deputies or other commissioners.

Charlotte Osei in response also accused her deputy Chairpersons of the Commission of arrogance and illegally signing contracts worth over GH¢40 million without her approval.

