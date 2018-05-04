Rainstorm renders hundreds homeless in Wa

news

Hundreds of residents in the Wa West District of the Upper West Region of the Upper West region have been rendered homeless following a rainstorm that hit the area on Tuesday.

Several structures have been ripped off and some buildings pulled down completely as a result compelling the displaced persons to seek alternative shelter at a local school in the community.

READ MORE: Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu

The disaster also affected Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, schools, farm produce and household items worth several thousands of cedis.

Displaced persons are therefore calling on government and philanthropists to come to their aid.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is yet to come to the aid of the victims.