Rainstorm renders hundreds homeless in Wa

Displaced persons are therefore calling on government and philanthropists to come to their aid.
Several structures have been ripped off and some buildings pulled down completely as a result compelling the displaced persons to seek alternative shelter at a local school in the community.
READ MORE: Heavy rains displace hundreds in Assin Fosu
The disaster also affected Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, schools, farm produce and household items worth several thousands of cedis.
The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) is yet to come to the aid of the victims.