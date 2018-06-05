Rawlings finally breaks silence in Anas’ exposé

news

Former President Jerry John Rawlings has criticized persons who have been attacking Anas Aremeyaw Anas following his latest exposé.

According to him, it is not proper to try to rubbish the works of a man who has only sought to uncover national corruption.

READ ALSO: Number 12: US wades into Anas brouhaha: calls on gov't to ensure his safety

He explained that instead of hailing Anas, the investigative journalist has been rendered an “outcast” by his own people.

“When we had the chance, we made an outcast of our own allowing our rivals to recognise the true worth and offer him [Anas Aremeyaw Anas] such a sensitive national anti-corruption role. What does that make of us?” the NDC founder said whiles delivering a speech at the 39th-anniversary durbar to mark the June 4 uprising in Accra.

Rawlings’ comments come following a series of attacks on Anas in the wake of his latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’.

The Tiger Eye PI member has come in for strong criticisms, with MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong leading the charge.

The outspoken lawmaker has persistently accused Anas of being “evil” and “corrupt”, whiles also criticizing his mode of operation.

According to the legislator, Anas uses entrapment and enticement to cajole his victims into falling foul.

READ ALSO: Judicial Scandal: 4 judges indicted in Anas exposé suffering from strokes - NPP MP

However, Rawlings insists Anas is doing a great job and should rather be commended for tackling national corruption.

Anas’ latest exposé titled ‘Number 12’ will be premiered on June 6 and 7 at the Accra International Conference Center.