Here are the 27 charges against former COCOBOD CEO Stephen Opuni


Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of COCOBOD play

The state has filed a case of causing financial loss against Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni, a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD).

Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.

A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.

READ MORE: Former COCOBOD CEO faces 27 charges for causing financial loss

Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.

Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD  of the sum of Ghc 75, 289, 314.72.

READ ALSO: I'll make sure Opuni goes to jail - Kennedy Agyapong

"Stephen Kwabena Opuni on the 10th of October 2014 in Accra, agreed to permit your conduct as the Chief Executive Officer of COCOBOD to be influenced with an amount of Twenty Five Thousand Ghana Cedis (Ghc25,000) from Seidu Agongo".

Read below the 27 charges against Opuni:

