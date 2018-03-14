Charged along with Dr Opuni is one Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited.
A total of 27 charges have been leveled against them.
Some of the charges include; money laundering, violation of procurement laws and defrauding by false pretenses.
Other portions of the suit read: "Mr. Stephen Kwabena Opuni between November 2014 and November 2015 in Accra in the Greater Accra Region, abeted Seidu Agongo and Agricult Ghana Limited to defraud Ghana COCOBOD of the sum of Ghc 75, 289, 314.72.
Read below the 27 charges against Opuni: