Renewed land dispute in Chereponi claims two lives


Northern Region Renewed land dispute in Chereponi claims two lives

The clashes reportedly happened in the Nadoni community between the Konbas and Anufors who are fighting over a three-acre land.

Two people have been reported dead following renewed land conflict at Chereponi in the Northern Region.

The Chereponi District Chief Executive, Abdul Razak Tahiru, is reported  by Citinewsroom as saying the bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Yendi government hospital Morgue.

He accused the leadership of the two feuding factions for failing to control the situation after a meeting with the District Security Committee that placed an injunction on the disputed land.

