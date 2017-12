news

Former deputy Sports Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ledzokuku, Nii Nortey Dua has died.

He died Thursday dawn after a protracted ailment, Accra-based Starr FM reports.

Nii Nortey Dua lost the Ledzokuku constituency after just one term.

He was defeated by former Miss Ghana Benita Sena Oklitey Dua in 2011 in the NDC primaries.