RIP :  What killed Alhaji Bature?


He passed away Friday at the hospital where he was receiving treatment after he collapsed prior to Christmas.

The Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper Alhaji Bature Iddrissu reportedly died of a stroke attack, it has been reported.

Quoting unnamed family source, mynewsgh.com reports that Alhaji Bature collapsed at his bathhouse and was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

READ MORE: A minute's silence observed for Alhaji Bature

"There were plans underway to fly him to South Africa when his situation was not getting better but before we completed arrangements, we were told he died on Friday afternoon”, a family source said.

He reportedly had difficulty walking and talking and was confined to his hospital bed.

The former journalist will be buried today, Saturday, January 6, 2018, in line with Islamic customs, a statement from the family said.

READ MORE: Owusu Bempah's prophecy about journalist's death in 2018 comes true

"The mortal remains will then be conveyed to the Madina Cemetery at 1p.m. for burial." the statement added.

