Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish


Sad Man dead, 6 other relatives hospitalised after eating poisonous fish

The deceased, Eric Sidu, started shaking uncontrollably soon after consuming the food and was rushed to the Kpando Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A 64-year-farmer at Nkonya has died after eating a meal believed to have been prepared with puffer fish, a poisonous fish.

The deceased, Eric Sidu, started shaking uncontrollably soon after consuming the food and was rushed to the Kpando Margret Marquart Catholic Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival, the GNA reports.

The daughter of the deceased, son, son-in-law and three grandchildren, who also ate the meal are on admission at the hospital after falling sick.

It would be recalled that four people from Alavanyo died, last year, after eating food prepared with the same poisonous fish.

