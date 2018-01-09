Home > News > Local >

Sad :  Man killed after trying to save robbery victims at Kasoa


Sad Man killed after trying to save robbery victims at Kasoa

The deceased, who has been identified as Ebenezer Asare died when he attempted to raise an alarm after seeing the alleged robbers.

Some unknown assailants have shot and killed a 26-year-old man during an alleged robbery attack on a pastor and his family at Kasoa.

The deceased, who has been identified as Ebenezer Asare died when he attempted to raise an alarm after seeing the alleged robbers.

The incident was said to have occurred after the pastor and his wife returned home from church service last Friday.

The Assembly member of Awutu Senya East, Mr Jones Kwarteng said the pastor and wife heard someone banging on their door around 11:30 p. m. when they were going to bed.

“When the banging intensified, the victims asked the people what they wanted and one of them is said to have responded that they were there to kill the pastor and his wife,” Mr Kwarteng said.

Asare, who was the son of an elder in the pastor's church and lived in a room close to the pastor’s room, reportedly came out of his room and began screaming to alert neighbours about the robbers.

But the robbers, who were four in number started shooting indiscriminately and ended up killing Asare.

The robbers subsequently broke into the pastor’s room and allegedly took away valuable items including the wedding rings of the couple, some unspecified amount of money, and a lap top.

A Toyota corolla saloon car belonging to the couple was also taken away by the robbers.

The body of the deceased has since been taken to the Police Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Kasoa District Police has launched a manhunt for the suspected robbers.

