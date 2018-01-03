Musah Sumaani was said to have been crossing the Kperisi road around 10:50 am on Sunday, December 31, when the unfortunate incident occurred.
The body of the deceased has so far been deposited at the Wa regional hospital morgue.
The driver of the vehicle is in police grips for further investigations.