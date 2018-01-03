Home > News > Local >

Sad News :  Truck kills Chief Imam in Upper West Region


Musah Sumaani was said to have been crossing the Kperisi road around 10:50 am on Sunday, December 31, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

Chief Imam of Chagli in the Wa municipality has been crushed to death by an articulator truck at Kperisi.

The body of the deceased has so far been deposited at the Wa regional hospital morgue.

The driver of the vehicle is in police grips for further investigations.

