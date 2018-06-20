Pulse.com.gh logo
‘Salafest’ is satanic; stop organizing them – Imam warns


File Photo play

File Photo
The Imam of Gomoa East in the Central region, Alhaji Ibrahim, has slammed the organization of street jams, known in Ghana as ‘Salafest’, to celebrate Eid-ul-fitr.

According to him, such events are “satanic” and haram (forbidden under Islamic laws), and therefore must not be encouraged.

The Imam’s outburst come following a street jam organised by the Member of Parliament of the Gomoa East constituency for the Muslim youth of the community.

Hon. Kojo Asemanyi is reported to have been organizing such events each year to thrill the Muslim youth in his constituency.

The MP is reported to have once again sponsored this year’s ‘Salafest’ which lasted the whole night through to the next morning.

Gomoa East MP, Kojo Asemanyi play

Gomoa East MP, Kojo Asemanyi

 

Musicians like D Flex and other Muslim artistes were invited to perform at the event and to entertain the Muslim youth as part of the Eid-ul-fitr festivities.

However, Alhaji Ibrahim has condemned the lawmaker for consistently organizing such events, describing the ‘Salafest’ as satanic.

The Gomoa East Imam said such events only expose the youth to promiscuity and other immoral acts and therefore must be stopped.

He added that the MP must focus on bringing development to the community rather than wasting funds on an event which “destroys the moral fibre of Muslims”.

“Hon. Asemanyi knows nothing about Islam; we didn’t see him organizing such satanic acts during Christmas or Easter for his Christian brothers. He has not thought of bringing scholarships to the Muslim youth here but he is organizing these satanic acts for our boys and girls,” Alhaji Ibrahim said, as quoted by MyNewsGh.com.

“This is a condemnable act by a Member of Parliament who should be bringing development to the constituents and not acts that seek to lead our youth astray and further exposes young girls and boys to this midnight danger.

“Is that all that he has for the Muslims in this constituency? [It] destroys the moral fibre of Muslims.

“This is an act of irresponsibility and he must know he was voted to bring development to his people and not to be an MP for music.”

