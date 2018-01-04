Home > News > Local >

Security Sounds :  Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a thief


It was a time of laughter when a Kantanka vehicle blew its alarm at the President after he sat in it calling him a 'thief'.

play
A Kantanka vehicle blew its alarm at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo after sitting in it.

The president was celebrating the works of Sarfo Kantanka when test drove a Kantanka vehicle, which was locally assembled in Ghana.

It all started with a security feature installed in a vehicle belonging to Sarfo Kantanka. The security feature, sounds an alarm in a human voice in a Twi dialect, when a third party takes ownership of the vehicle.

"Thief, thief… I’ve been robbed. Don’t you know that you are stealing from Odeneho Kantanka engineer 1? I’m not going to move and go anywhere. I’ll make noise until everyone is alerted of your presence," the installed security sound of the car screamed.

The sparkling of the vehicle was driven amidst cheers, applauds and salutes from the amazed crowd.

The Kantanka Automobile Manufacturing Company was set up by Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka, the Leader of the Kristo Asafo Mission.

Prior to that he was a master technician at the Suame Magazine in Kumasi in the 1970s before he ventured into the Gospel ministry.

