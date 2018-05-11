Home > News > Local >

Senate appeals suspension nullification


Omo Agege Senate appeals suspension nullification

The Senate has appealed the nullification of the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Omo-Agege: Senate appeals suspension nullification play

Omo-Agege: Senate appeals suspension nullification
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Senate has appealed the nullification of the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Thursday.

The Senate and the Senate President Dr Bukola Saraki who is the second defendant in the case, also filed for a stay of execution of the nullification of the suspension.

According to the upper legislative chamber, the Senate and the Senate President have promptly filed a Notice of Appeal and a Motion for Stay of Execution of the same Judgement on the 10th of May, 2018.

Earlier on Thursday, the Federal High Court in Abuja nullified the suspension of Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and declared it illegal. The court however also ruled that the Senate had the power to punish its members.

The senator representing All Progressives Congress (APC) in Delta was suspended by the senate because he openly criticized the amendment of election sequence carried out by the senate.

Omo-Agege had accused the Senate of targetting President Muhammadu Buhari with the Electoral Act Amendment, especially that aspect that deals with modification of election sequence.

Omo-Agege who was referred to the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions fr investigations of comments attributed to him, sued the senate asking the court to stop the committee from investigating him.

Following the suit, the committee recommended that the senator be suspended and he was therefore suspended for 90 legislative days.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

Drug Trafficking: Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics Drug Trafficking Ugandan arrested at KIA for trafficking 67 pellets of narcotics
Homosexuality: I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament Homosexuality I’d resign than preside over delusional gay bill – Speaker of Parliament
In Zamfara: Army kill 8 bandits In Zamfara Army kill 8 bandits
Sen.  Babafemi Ojudu: Buhari’s Political Adviser quits Ekiti governorship race Sen.  Babafemi Ojudu Buhari’s Political Adviser quits Ekiti governorship race
Fatal Crash: 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accident Fatal Crash 10 die in Yendi-Tamale road accident
Pandemic: Ebola is back; Ghana Health Service issues an alert Pandemic Ebola is back; Ghana Health Service issues an alert

Recommended Videos

Health Concerns: Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21% Health Concerns Government panics as HIV infections increase by 21%
Defiance: I'll never kneel before Otumfuo Osei Tutu - Kweku Baako Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo Osei Tutu - Kweku Baako
Local News: Obinim engages Angel Gabriel in a heated argument Local News Obinim engages Angel Gabriel in a heated argument



Top Articles

1 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless' comments on airbullet
2 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the Nation...bullet
3 Defiance I'll never kneel before Otumfuo - Kweku Baakobullet
4 Judicial Corruption Nana Addo suspends Justice Dery, 3 others...bullet
5 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed -...bullet
6 Murder Man detained for killing pregnant woman and sonbullet
7 Trial Angel Obinim dodges court by sickness excuse againbullet
8 Paedophilia Teacher forces 15-year-old girl to abort...bullet
9 Counsel Be careful with those around you - Ken Agyapong...bullet
10 Chop Chop 4 top Ghana Museum officials suspended for...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
5 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Innovation KSM interviews CEO of Kaeme, Freda Obeng-Ampofobullet
8 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet
9 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Major Maxwell Mahama
Mob Justice Major Mahama trial begins as first witness testifies
AU disease control centre to help DRC fight new Ebola outbreak
Ebola AU disease control centre to help DRC fight new outbreak
Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Polyandry Woman stoned to death for marrying 11 men
Kano health workers join JOHESU strike
Johesu Kano health workers join strike