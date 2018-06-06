Senate confirms Zamfara REC nominee after 2 rejections

Home > News > Local >

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, put Mahmud’s nomination to a voice vote and it was adopted by the senators.

 The Senate on Wednesday confirmed the nomination of Ahmad Mahmud from Zamfara as the Resident Electoral Commissioner after two rejections.

The confirmation followed the report presented by Sen. Suleiman Nazif, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission, at the plenary.

Nazif had in his reports, recommended the rejection of the nominee, maintaining that he hails from Sokoto State and not Zamfara as he claimed.

Objecting to the rejection, Sen. Kabiru Marafa (APC-Zamfara), alleged that Nazif had compromised to reject the nomination of Mahmud.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Senate first rejected Mahmud’s nomination on Nov. 23 on the ground that he is not an indigene of Zamfara.

The Senate later agreed to re-visit the rejection after Sen. Marafa raised a Point-of-Order and sought the leave of the Upper Chamber to re-consider the rejection.

Mahmud’s nomination was also rejected on Nov. 29 and it was referred to the committee for further legislative action.

Also on Wednesday, the Upper Chamber of the National Assembly confirmed the nominations of Mr Monday Udo Tom from Akwa Ibom and Attahiru Madami from Niger as Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Mr Festus Okoye from Imo was also confirmed as the National Electoral Commissioner representing South-East zone.

