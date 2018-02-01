Home > News > Local >

Shops, properties destroyed as fire guts Dome market


The fire is reported to have started at around 7:40pm, with traders watching on helplessly as it destroyed their shops and properties.

Traders at the Dome market in Accra have been dealt a huge blow after the market was gutted by fire on Wednesday night.

Several shops and goods, running into thousands of cedis, were destroyed as a result of the inferno.

The fire is reported to have started at around 7:40pm, with traders watching on helplessly as it destroyed their shops and properties.

Over 15 metal container shops were burnt before fire fighters from the Ga East District of the Greater Accra region arrived to help douse the spreading fire.

A second fire tender later arrived before the fire was finally put under control and prevented from further destroying other shops.

The Greater Accra Regional Commander of the Fire Service, DCFO Ebenezer Simpson, told Accra-based Citi FM that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

He, however, said his outfit will continue to investigate to find what actually caused the fire.

“Unless we finish extinguishing the fire thoroughly, we don’t want to rush in arriving at the cause of the fire. We need to do some overhauling, check out what goes on, the activities carried out at the places that have been severely charred, and we have to interrogate those who use that container and other things for us to arrive at what caused the fire,” DCFO Simpson said.

