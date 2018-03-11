Slain boy's mom says he son's killers should be killed too

news

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed and his body dismembered said on Sunday she wants her son's murderers to be killed as well.

"The perpetrators should be killed the same way they killed my son," the grieving mother told Accra-based Citi FM. "They used a knife to cut off his head and I want the same to be done to them."

Janet Salifu, 30, who had travelled with her husband to Kumasi from Nadowli in the Upper West Region in search for greener pastures, was left in shock when the death of her only son got to her.

"I am in grief and I have not even eaten for five days. If Government does not treat the perpetrators in the same manner, I will not be a happy mother. The situation might even lead to my death,” she lamented.

The deceased was killed and his body dismembered by two men who had intended to sell the body parts to a spiritualist in Suame, Kumasi, for GHC2,500.

The spiritualist, Sheikh Alhaji Mohammed Maaye, hinted the police of the dastardly act of the two, Vikuriba Joe Zoot, 21, and Kozel Borama, 25, which led to their arrest.

“The spiritualist then informed the police. Police then armed with this information proceeded to the residence of the spiritualist located at Suame Zongo and arrested the suspects with the fresh head, which was concealed in a black polythene bag,” the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah told the media.

“When the headless body of the boy was found, it was noticed that the deceased both hands had been cut off," COP Ken Yeboah said.

He added that: "The fresh head, hands of the deceased and the headless body of the deceased had been sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue. When suspects were questioned as to why they committed the act, they mentioned that 'they were hot.'"