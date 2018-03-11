Home > News > Local >

Slain boy's mom says he son's killers should be killed too


An Eye For An Eye Slain boy's mom says her son's killers should be killed too

Janet Salifu, 30, who had travelled with her husband to Kumasi from Nadowli in the Upper West Region in search for greener pastures, was left in shock when the death of her only son got to her.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Suspects in the murder of a 5-year-old boy
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The mother of a five-year-old boy who was killed and his body dismembered said on Sunday she wants her son's murderers to be killed as well.

"The perpetrators should be killed the same way they killed my son," the grieving mother told Accra-based Citi FM. "They used a knife to cut off his head and I want the same to be done to them."

READ MORE: Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist

Janet Salifu, 30, who had travelled with her husband to Kumasi from Nadowli in the Upper West Region in search for greener pastures, was left in shock when the death of her only son got to her.

"I am in grief and I have not even eaten for five days. If Government does not treat the perpetrators in the same manner, I will not be a happy mother. The situation might even lead to my death,” she lamented.

The deceased was killed and his body dismembered by two men who had intended to sell the body parts to a spiritualist in Suame, Kumasi, for GHC2,500.

The spiritualist, Sheikh Alhaji Mohammed Maaye, hinted the police of the dastardly act of the two, Vikuriba Joe Zoot, 21, and Kozel Borama, 25, which led to their arrest.

“The spiritualist then informed the police. Police then armed with this information proceeded to the residence of the spiritualist located at Suame Zongo and arrested the suspects with the fresh head, which was concealed in a black polythene bag,”  the Ashanti Regional Police Commander, COP Ken Yeboah told the media.

“When the headless body of the boy was found, it was noticed that the deceased both hands had been cut off," COP Ken Yeboah said.

READ MORE: 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranza

He added that: "The fresh head, hands of the deceased and the headless body of the deceased had been sent to Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue. When suspects were questioned as to why they committed the act, they mentioned that 'they were hot.'"

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Visa Bounce: Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says Visa Bounce Finding it difficult to get US visa? Here's what the US ambassador says
Homosexuality: US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana Homosexuality US backtracks on legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana
Homosexuality: 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador Homosexuality 'There are far more guys in Ghana than Ghanaians realise'- US ambassador
Kwabenya Police Station: Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested
In Ashanti Region: Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Waste Managemen: Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for plastic ban

Recommended Videos

Local News: Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate Local News Shop Owners Near Akufo-Addo’s Nima Residence Asked To Vacate
Local News: Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration Local News Komenda Sugar Factory Remains Shut Two Years After Inauguration
Local News: Excise Stamp Policy To Collapse Many Local Companies Local News Excise Stamp Policy To Collapse Many Local Companies



Top Articles

1 Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranzabullet
2 Rev Owusu Bempah Rev Owusu Bempah: Pastor denies allegations of his...bullet
3 Crime Police hunt for Nigerian over robbery attacks in Accrabullet
4 Road Carnage 6 die in accident near Ejura in the Ashanti Regionbullet
5 Waste Managemen Australian High Commissioner to Ghana calls for...bullet
6 Exclusive Anas collaborating with Martin Amidu to turn heat on...bullet
7 Pray For Me I love you but don't 'disturb' my 2 am sleep...bullet
8 Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the USbullet
9 In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human...bullet
10 Dedicated Service Teacher who walks 42km to class...bullet

Related Articles

In Ashanti Region Police arrest two for selling human head to spiritualist
Kwabenya Police Station Another Kwabenya cell escapee arrested
Tragic Man commits suicide over 900 cedis debt
Road Crash 5 perish in fatal road accident at Nkoranza
Photo Police car loaded with crates of ‘beer’ sends social media into frenzy
Nursing Mothers Gov’t keen on increasing maternity leave to 14 weeks
#IWD2018 Respect the rights of women – POWA
Bus Lane Don’t use Aayalolo lanes – AMA to motorists
Crime 7 Ghanaians indicted for money laundering in the US
Accra Robberies Suspect in Royal Motors daylight robbery in court

Top Videos

1 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
2 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
3 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for $162,000 drug jobbullet
4 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
7 Local News GCB closes down 31 branches of defunct UT,...bullet
8 Start-Up News Ghanaian founder just got $15 million to...bullet
9 Health File 80% new cases of HIV/AIDS were recorded in 2017bullet
10 Education UMAT renamed as George Grant Uni of Mines...bullet

Local

Fighting Crime Police chase man for stealing GHC29,000 from employers
In Tolon Teacher denies making 42km walk claim
Security For President IDEG boss slams eviction of shop owners near Akufo-Addo's residence
Minister of Sanitation
Blame Game Sanitation Minister blames Zoomlion for filth in Accra