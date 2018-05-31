Home > News > Local >

Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth


Prime Minister Miro Slovenians still fearful despite economic growth

As Slovenia prepares to head to the polls on Sunday, the government of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar could be forgiven for expecting a dividend for the country's strong economic recovery.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Slovenia has made a strong economic recovery with GDP growing by 5.5% in 2017 play

Slovenia has made a strong economic recovery with GDP growing by 5.5% in 2017

(AFP/File)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

As Slovenia prepares to head to the polls on Sunday, the government of outgoing Prime Minister Miro Cerar could be forgiven for expecting a dividend for the country's strong economic recovery.

And yet the parties in the ruling coalition are lagging far behind in the polls as the campaign enters its final stretch.

Small business owner Valter Makovec provides a clue as to why.

His family-run furniture company is one of the small and medium enterprises that account for almost two-thirds of GDP and it's doing better than ever, almost doubling revenue since 2015 to around two million euros.

That mirrors Slovenia's impressive economic growth as a whole, with GDP growing 5.5 percent in 2017.

But 61-year-old Makovec is loath to give politicians any of the credit for his firm's recovery.

"I've stopped listening to political promises, most of it is hollow election rhetoric... I don't think the outcome will have any impact on business," Makovec told AFP, in between fielding production-related questions from his daughter Polona.

And he still fears a repeat of the crisis that hung over the country for the best part of a decade and which almost sank him.

"Our market collapsed in only three months," Makovec says, recalling the round of layoffs the company was forced into and struggles to pay monthly bills.

Not feeling the benefit

The hard times kicked in following the 2008 global financial crisis, which crippled the banking sector of the "Switzerland of the Balkans" as huge amounts of bad debt came to light.

In 2013, Slovenia narrowly avoided having to seek a bailout along the lines of Greece and adopted a programme of swingeing austerity and privatisations.

Recent moves by the Slovenian government to relax austerity have not been enough to stave off a wave of public-sector strike such as this one by teachers in February 2018 play

Recent moves by the Slovenian government to relax austerity have not been enough to stave off a wave of public-sector strike such as this one by teachers in February 2018

(AFP/File)

In recent years, that seems to have paid off, with the government finally boasting a modest budget surplus last year and unemployment coming back down to 5.2 percent, roughly where it was before the crisis.

That's also reflected in Makovec's business, which now employs more people than it did before 2008.

However, government cuts to welfare and public sector wages meant that "many Slovenians didn't have the impression of benefiting from growth," according to Rosvita Pesek, political journalist with RTV public television.

Recent government moves to relax austerity have not been enough to stave off a wave of public-sector strikes or to save its position in the polls.

Clouds on the horizon?

While Makovec doesn't think politicians need thanking for the turnaround in his fortunes, he knows what did save his business.

"We started from scratch... (and) decided we should find new customers abroad," he says.

A contract with a high-end British furniture designer followed, as well as a booming trade in making gambling tables for customers abroad.

Exports have been key to securing Slovenia's recovery, with the Renault assembly plant Revoz the country's largest exporter play

Exports have been key to securing Slovenia's recovery, with the Renault assembly plant Revoz the country's largest exporter

(AFP/File)

Exports have been key to securing Slovenia's recovery and increased by 10.6 percent in 2017, with 9.2 percent growth forecast for this year.

Car giant Renault and pharmaceuticals company Novartis both have an important presence in Slovenia, and are geared almost solely to exports.

But Hermina Vidovic, an economist at the Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies, warns that Slovenia's reliance on foreign trade could leave it exposed to developments in other economies.

The recovery was down to "the favourable economic environment in Europe, particularly in Slovenia's main trading partners," she told AFP.

"As long as the external conditions remain supportive of economic growth, the forthcoming elections will not have any decisive impact on the Slovenian economy," Vidovic said.

Nevertheless, the European Commission is urging Slovenia to press on with reforms to its health and pension systems, to increase employment among low-skilled and older workers and to cut down on bureaucratic burdens.

Vidovic also says the multi-party coalition government that polls suggest will be needed after Sunday's elections "might hamper the speeding up of reforms".

Back in Komen, Makovec is closely watching events abroad to see what they augur for his business.

"I am concerned by trends in the gambling market, the growth is too strong, it reminds me of 2005 and 2006," he says, wringing his hands.

"The gambling market points the way," he says, fearing that the rest of the economy will follow.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pulse News Agency International by AFP Brings you the latest news from Africa, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Ghana: UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following sexual scandal
#Number12: Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapong #Number12 Late JB’s wife shades Kennedy Agyapong
Employment: Health Ministry clears over 8,000 personnel for employment Employment Health Ministry clears over 8,000 personnel for employment
#OpenUGMCNow: Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide #OpenUGMCNow Korle-Bu police arrested student protestor; not First lady officials - Aide
Mob Justice: One year of Major Mahama's death: Denkyira Obuasi residents beg Mob Justice One year of Major Mahama's death: Denkyira Obuasi residents beg
#OpenUGMCNow: First Lady not interested in pursuing UGMC placard holding protestor case – Aide #OpenUGMCNow First Lady not interested in pursuing UGMC placard holding protestor case – Aide

Recommended Videos

Anas Number 12: Anas replies Ken Agyapong with viral "I am Anas" Campaign Anas Number 12 Anas replies Ken Agyapong with viral "I am Anas" Campaign
Anas Number 12: Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NET 2 TV for showing leaked Anas photos Anas Number 12 Nana Aba Anamoah blasts NET 2 TV for showing leaked Anas photos
Local News: Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO Local News Over 200 trainee nurses picket again over NABCO



Top Articles

1 FAKE Seriously! No, those pictures are not of the world-famous Anas...bullet
2 Galamsey Chinese, Togolese illegal miners arrested in Upper Denkyirabullet
3 Anas Exposé Ken Agyapong wants dismissed judges reinstated; says...bullet
4 VIDEO Anas throws ‘shade’ at Kennedy Agyapongbullet
5 Negligence? Police investigate mysterious death of Deputy NEIP...bullet
6 Check Profile Here are the models whose photos were released...bullet
7 Anas' #12 Kennedy Agyapong not captured in video – Baakobullet
8 Anas Exposé Ghanaians blast Kennedy Agyapong over attacks...bullet
9 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying...bullet
10 In Ghana UN repatriates Police peacekeepers following...bullet

Related Articles

Sergei Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister in Pyongyang
In US Televangelist appeals for donations for $54 million private jet
Klaus Iohannis Court forces Romanian president to fire anti-graft prosecutor
In France Police clear Paris camp as migrant debate flares
In Germany Operator of world's top internet hub sues spy agency
Iran Country sets sanctions waiver deadline for oil giant Total
Arkady Babchenko Murder of anti-Kremlin war reporter shocks Russian opposition
In Zimbabwe Government to elect post-Mugabe president on July 30
Donald Trump OECD warns against 'escalation' in trade tensions
In Kashmir Pakistan, India vow to stop ceasefire violations

Top Videos

1 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes...bullet
5 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
6 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
7 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
8 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military...bullet

Local

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Obengfo hospital, Dr Dominic Obeng Andoh
Medical Negligence CEO of Obengfo Hospital charged with murder
Investigative journalism GJA calls for 24-hour protection for Anas
Anas Exposé Report to the Police if Anas is corrupt – Kweku Baako dares Ken Agyapong
Compensation Supreme Court compensates teacher with GHc45K for wrongfully jailing him 15 years