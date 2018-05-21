Home > News > Local >

Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library


Accreditation Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library

  • Published:
Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library play

Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library

(SAFE)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, says a contract of N158 million has been awarded for the construction and automation of the State university’s e-library to meet the accreditation standard.

Jabbi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the contract was approved by the state executive council during its last meeting.

He said efforts were being channel to ensure that the institution had all the requirements for standard learning facilities that would produce the best students and productive individuals in the society.

He explained that other approvals in education sector included N99.5 million contract for additional works at Army Girls Secondary school and N268 million at Government Secondary School Balle in Gudu local government area.

NAN reports that the Commissioner for Land and Housing, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, during last meeting disclosed that state government had concluded arrangement to upgrade its three petroleum service stations to full commercial activities aimed enhancing fuel availability in state

Abubakar said N125.5 million was earmarked for acquiring licence and upgrading the stations to meet statutory Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) requirements.

He said that the council had approved N240 million as starter for construction of 100 housing units at Bado area for low income earners.

The commissioner said the construction, which was under direct labour, would be undertaken by state Housing Authority, adding that government had review the period of 20 per cent payment on already sold government quarters from three months to six months.

The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Umar Ubandoma, said N28 million had been approved for relocation of Illela Livestock Market to new site in recognition of social and health hazard being faced by the people in the present location.

Ubandoma said a memorandum of understanding was signed with Ministry for Animal and Fisheries on modalities and disposal of old market premises.

He said in view of refuse collection and disposal challenges, the council approved the purchase of 10 evacuation trucks at the cost of N143 million. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Volta Region: Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations In Volta Region Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations
Buhari: God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe Buhari God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe
Kogi Government: Why we are not paying salaries regularly Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Ebola Outbreak: No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service Ebola Outbreak No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service
Fake News: No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS Fake News No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS
Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby

Recommended Videos

Local News: LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module Local News LPG retailers begin strike over Cylinder Recirculation Module
Local News: Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report Local News Ghanaians are the most hardworking immigrants in the US – Report
Local News: We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA Local News We’ll demolish structures on waterways to curb flooding – AMA



Top Articles

1 Eastern Region Soldiers assault agric extension officers collecting databullet
2 Accident One dead, scores injured in gory Tema Motorway accidentbullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Motor Accident Mankessim accident claims 3 lives; 6 injuredbullet
5 Tension Military assaults policemen in a bloody clash in Tamalebullet
6 Flood Prevention AMA threatens to demolish 'illegal'...bullet
7 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
8 Crime 24-year-old man busted for attempting to sell AK47...bullet
9 Demo DKM customers to hit the streets over Akufo-Addo...bullet
10 NPP Government Corruption reducing under my watch-...bullet

Related Articles

In Volta Region Radio station in trouble over ‘missing’ surgery donations
Buhari God brought President to save Nigeria - Balarabe
Kogi Government Why we are not paying salaries regularly
Fake News No Ebola case has been recorded in Ghana – GHS
Ebola Outbreak No Ebola recorded in Ghana - Health Service
Negative Campaign? Blakofe is becoming annoying – Gabby

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
3 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
4 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
5 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Military Pack US historian Horne links US military presence...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
10 Dr Bawumia Is Back Bawumia arrives in Ghana from...bullet

Local

Sanitation Open defecation dwindling tourism numbers- Minister cries
Sexual Orientation Spio Garbrah vows to fight legalisation of homosexuality
U.S. relations excite President
Buhari U.S. relations excite President
We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year
US We trained 27,000 African Peacekeepers last year