Sokoto university gets N158m for e-library

Sokoto State Commissioner for Higher Education, Dr Jabbi Kilgori, says a contract of N158 million has been awarded for the construction and automation of the State university’s e-library to meet the accreditation standard.

Jabbi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday that the contract was approved by the state executive council during its last meeting.

He said efforts were being channel to ensure that the institution had all the requirements for standard learning facilities that would produce the best students and productive individuals in the society.

He explained that other approvals in education sector included N99.5 million contract for additional works at Army Girls Secondary school and N268 million at Government Secondary School Balle in Gudu local government area.

NAN reports that the Commissioner for Land and Housing, Alhaji Bello Abubakar, during last meeting disclosed that state government had concluded arrangement to upgrade its three petroleum service stations to full commercial activities aimed enhancing fuel availability in state

Abubakar said N125.5 million was earmarked for acquiring licence and upgrading the stations to meet statutory Directorate of Petroleum Resources (DPR) requirements.

He said that the council had approved N240 million as starter for construction of 100 housing units at Bado area for low income earners.

The commissioner said the construction, which was under direct labour, would be undertaken by state Housing Authority, adding that government had review the period of 20 per cent payment on already sold government quarters from three months to six months.

The Commissioner for Finance, Alhaji Umar Ubandoma, said N28 million had been approved for relocation of Illela Livestock Market to new site in recognition of social and health hazard being faced by the people in the present location.

Ubandoma said a memorandum of understanding was signed with Ministry for Animal and Fisheries on modalities and disposal of old market premises.

He said in view of refuse collection and disposal challenges, the council approved the purchase of 10 evacuation trucks at the cost of N143 million.