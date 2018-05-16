STC to get 100 new buses by the end of the year - Nana Akomea

news

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea has stated that the company will be equipped with 100 new vehicles by the end of the year.

He said the new vehicles will compliment the 50 buses bought by the erstwhile NDC administration.

“What the NDC did is that they bought 50 buses for us. Now I think we have just about 60 but we’ve made serious arrangements to get 100 more by the end of the year", Akomea said.

The former NPP Communications Director said expanding the fleet of the State Transport Company will help it compete with the private sector companies.

“The transport business is big, very big; STC is STC. VIP for example, the private sector, excellent business that they run, they have over 500 buses, we have 50 or 60", he added.

The government in July 2017, said it would purchase 800 new buses for the Metro Mass Transit and Inter-City State Transport Corporation.



The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, who revealed this when he delivered the mid-year budget review in Parliament, said in all, 200 of the buses would operate on compress natural gas while the 600 others will operate on diesel.