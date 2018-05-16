Home > News > Local >

STC to get 100 new buses by the end of the year - Nana Akomea


Bolster STC to get 100 new buses by the end of the year - Nana Akomea

The former NPP Communications Director said expanding the fleet of the State Transport Company will help it compete with the private sector companies.

  • Published:
Nana Akomea play

Nana Akomea

 
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Company (STC), Nana Akomea has stated that the company will be equipped with 100 new vehicles by the end of the year.

He said the new vehicles will compliment the 50 buses bought by the erstwhile NDC administration.

“What the NDC did is that they bought 50 buses for us. Now I think we have just about 60 but we’ve made serious arrangements to get 100 more by the end of the year", Akomea said.

READ ALSO: STC gives govt $1m for buses bought for company

The former NPP Communications Director said expanding the fleet of the State Transport Company will help it compete with the private sector companies.

“The transport business is big, very big; STC is STC. VIP for example, the private sector, excellent business that they run, they have over 500 buses, we have 50 or 60", he added.

Nana Akomea play

Nana Akomea

 

The government in July 2017, said it would purchase 800 new buses for the Metro Mass Transit and Inter-City State Transport Corporation.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori Atta, who revealed this when he delivered the mid-year budget review in Parliament, said in all, 200 of the buses would operate on compress natural gas while the 600 others will operate on diesel.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Drug Abuse: Mahama expresses concern over Tramadol abuse Drug Abuse Mahama expresses concern over Tramadol abuse
In Nasarawa: Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head In Nasarawa Army arrests suspected militia spiritual head
Crime: Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robbery Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel station robbery
Drug Abuse: Abusing Tramadol is a national threat - Health Minister Drug Abuse Abusing Tramadol is a national threat - Health Minister
Psychiatric Hospitals: Mental Health Authority out of funds Psychiatric Hospitals Mental Health Authority out of funds
Petty Thief: Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison Petty Thief Court sentences bag snatcher to 6 months imprison

Recommended Videos

NABCO: 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps NABCO 90,643 graduates have applied for Nation Builders Corps
Local News: Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence Local News Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in HIV/AIDS prevalence
Local News: 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road Local News 12 die in gory crash on Ebony Reigns accident road



Top Articles

1 Investigation Kojo Antwi featured in Anas latest 'corruption' exposébullet
2 Road Crashes 12 die in fatal crash on Ebony's roadbullet
3 Graduate Employment 11 things you need before applying for the...bullet
4 Restructure Single spine salary structure will be reviewed - Nana Addobullet
5 Interdiction Adom FM suspends Captain Smart for 'reckless'...bullet
6 Tragedy One killed in Alavanyo shootingbullet
7 Crime Policeman, civilian shed tears in court over fuel...bullet
8 Unprotected Sex Ashanti, Greater Accra region compete in...bullet
9 Lawlessness Mob attacks police station, frees 4 suspects...bullet
10 Crime Fake policeman arrested in Tema for fraudbullet

Top Videos

1 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet
2 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter...bullet
9 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
10 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet

Local

Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old
In Jos Upper Area Court sentences farmer to 3 years in prison for raping 8-year-old
High Court strikes out Melaye’s assassination attempt case for want of diligent prosecution
Kogi High Court strikes out Melaye’s assassination attempt case for want of diligent prosecution
Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass for mothers’ day
Blog Post Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass and free bus rides for mothers’ day
2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge
In Ogun 2 men face impersonation, N400,000 NIPOST parcel theft charge