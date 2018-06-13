Pulse.com.gh logo
Stop preaching in buses – Titus-Glover


The Deputy Minister of Transport Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover explained that preaching on a bus could cause the driver to have a divided attention, which may lead to an accident.

The Deputy Minister of Transport Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has called on people who preach in commercial buses to desist from the act.

He explained that preaching on a bus could cause the driver to have a divided attention, which may lead to an accident.

In an interview with Accra FM, Mr Titus-Glover said he was not against religion but entreated the public to ensure road safety by also preventing preachers and sellers from speaking in their buses.

“At every opportunity, we need to talk against indiscipline on our roads as part of the fight against accidents. One of the things I have noticed in recent times which I have communicated to the driver unions is the trend where some pastors preach in buses.”

“I am not against preaching, religion is very good and I am a Christian, but when the driver is driving and a pastor is preaching, it has the propensity of dividing his attention, some of the drivers are passionate about religion, and, so, when they get soaked too much into what the preacher is saying at that moment, his attention will be divided.”

“I have told the driver unions that they must not allow anybody to sell medicines or preach in the buses. Road safety is a shared responsibility.”

His comments come after an accident involving 2 buses killed at least 10 people at Mankron near Suhum on the Accra-Kumasi Highway early Wednesday. Several other passengers on both buses also sustained injuries.

