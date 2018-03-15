Home > News > Local >

Suhum residents fume over operations of brothel


Illicit sex trade is on ascendancy in the area as both the young and old engage in commercial sex activities for a living.

The operation of a brothel at Suhum Kotokoli in the Eastern region has led to an uproar among residents following an increase in commercial sex trade in the community.

The report further suggests that about thirty (30) commercial sex workers between the ages of 20 to 40 are currently being accommodated in the brothel which has been uncovered near Volta House.

Residents in the community are unhappy about the development, especially as most of these commercial sex workers are not indigenes but rather come from areas such as the Krobo, Swedru, and parts of Accra.

The menace has become very rampant in the community, with the said brothel operating both day and night.

Charges for a sexual bout reportedly range between Ghc10 and Ghc60, depending on whether the customer wants a short time or overnight stay.

Residents of Suhum are unhappy with the situation and have called on the Police and Suhum Municipal Assembly to shut down the brothel.

According to them, the presence of the brothel is having a negative impact on the youth of the Suhum Township, as the place is flooded with prostitutes.

In an interview with Starr News, the Municipal Chief Executive for Suhum, Margret Darko, said she was not aware of the existence of the brothel.

She, however, pledged to indulge the Police to investigate the matter.

NLA Boss
Scandal NLA boss justifies awarding 11 contracts to his sister-in-law
Acquiring Ghanaian Passports Ghanaians to receive passports at birth
Prisons Recruitment Prison Service extends recruitment exercise
Galamsey Menace Deputy Speaker calls for ‘shoot-to-kill’ policy against illegal miners