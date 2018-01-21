Home > News > Local >

Suleja gets N100m domestic gas plant


In Niger State Suleja gets N100m domestic gas plant

Mr Paul Ekele, the Chief Executive Officer of company, said that the plant would improve the economy of the area as well as create employment for the people.

  • Published:
Suleja gets 80mt N100m domestic gas plant play

Suleja gets 80mt N100m domestic gas plant

(TheNewsGuru)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

A private company, Eegoja gas, on Sunday inaugurated an 80 metric tons N100 million modern domestic plant in Kwankwashe, Suleja Local Government Area of Niger state.

Mr Paul Ekele, the Chief Executive Officer of company, said that the plant would improve the economy of the area as well as create employment for the people.

He said that the concept of the company came as an inspiration to remain connected to the needs of the people.

Eegoja gas is intended to serve the people and empower them through the value chain.

“There is a growing demand in cooking gas because it is the cheapest among burning fuel and it is less stressful.

“The demand for gas is becoming higher than the supply, that is why I am calling on my big brothers and friends to venture into the same business because gas still remain a viable business.

“There is a lot of business potentials associated with LPG business,” he said.

Ekele gave assurance that the gas plant would satisfy it’s customers by ensuring safety, accuracy of measurement and value for money.

“The company placed more value to life than profit and we believe that you are buying gas to cook for your family to eat and live.

“I urged you as our esteem customers to always pay attention to our instructions; such as customers are not allowed inside and no car is allowed inside,” he added.

He, however, appealed to the Federal government to create enabling environment for those in LPG business such as removing of VAT on gas.

Also, Mr Mordecai Ladan, a Director in the Department of Petroleum (DPR), noted that the plant would impact positively on the lives of the people of Suleja and it’s environs.

There will be positive economic impact such as creation of jobs as the staff will earn a living through the plant.

“There is a growing demand for domestic gas and bringing the plant close to a congested area like Suleja and environs, a satellite town where most workers in Abuja reside, was a good idea,” he said.

Ladan, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmad Shaku, Head of Cooperate Service, DPR, noted that the gas plant was of high standard and called on people to invest in more of such ventures.

He urged the Federal government to create a conducive environment for private investors to improve the country’s economy.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Recommended Articles

In Makurdi: Presidency raises alarm over influx of foreign terrorists into Benue, other states In Makurdi Presidency raises alarm over influx of foreign terrorists into Benue, other states
Contributory Pension Scheme: Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll Contributory Pension Scheme Over 25,000 pensioners not on FG payroll
Fuel Scarcity: NNPC releases 250 trucks to Lagos — Spokesman Fuel Scarcity NNPC releases 250 trucks to Lagos — Spokesman
In Lagos State: Contractor completes work on Apapa marine beach bridge In Lagos State Contractor completes work on Apapa marine beach bridge
Ibrahim Idris: I-G appoints new CP to re-organise FCIID in Lagos Ibrahim Idris I-G appoints new CP to re-organise FCIID in Lagos
President to Monrovia: Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia President to Monrovia Akufo-Addo to attend Weah's inauguration as president of Liberia

Recommended Videos

Holiday: Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to January 7
Bribery and Corruption: Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for taking bribe
Drug Addiction: This boy started sniffing weed at 16 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16



Top Articles

1 18+ Video Headmaster caught having sex with 16-year-old pupilbullet
2 Kwabenya Police Station Armed men storm police station; gun down...bullet
3 Trump Protestors flock in droves as Women march against US Presidentbullet
4 Vice President Bawumia travels to UK for medical treatment...bullet
5 Crime Police reveal identities of Kwabenya police station escapeesbullet
6 Northern Region 9 killed in bus crash; 30 others injuredbullet
7 Central Region Police officer dead after being hit by a...bullet
8 Photos UTV presenter Ama Sarpong Kumankumaa marries a...bullet
9 Teachers recruitment Kaduna SUBEB shortlists 27,639 for...bullet
10 'Gang-rapists' Bantama gang-rape suspects dischargedbullet

Top Videos

1 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
2 Beef? Rawlings and Mahama 'snub' each other at 25th anniversary of 4th...bullet
3 SCOAN 'Angel' reportedly appears in TB Joshua's churchbullet
4 Drug Addiction This boy started sniffing weed at 16bullet
5 Bribery and Corruption Man threatens to arrest policemen for...bullet
6 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
7 Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah Prophet reveals another popular...bullet
8 Holiday Speaker wants Ghana’s republic day changed to...bullet
9 NPP MP Kennedy Agyapong to pay GH¢5000 monthly salary to...bullet
10 Flight Overbooking KLM to pay stranded passengers €600...bullet

Local

Crime Police launch hunt for 7 Kwabenya police station escapees
Photos of modern medicine
In Bayelsa State Monarch urges rural dwellers to embrace modern medicines
Drop in passenger traffic
Gbenga Olowo Aviation group blame recession for drop in 2017 passenger traffic
Mahmood Yakubu  is a Nigerian academic and current Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)
In Cross River State INEC takes steps to register IDPs in Bakassi