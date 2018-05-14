Home > News > Local >

Sunlight Ghana thrills consumers with free toll pass for mothers’ day


There was lunch on the bus and a Burst of Free goodies ranging from Sunlight products, towels, exercise books, gift vouchers and more, after all, our mothers are our Sunshine.

Have you guys heard? Sunlight gave away free toll pass to all women at the Accra-Tema motorway and the Kasoa-Accra highway on Friday, 11th May 2018 as part of their 2018 Mothers’ Day Campaign dubbed “My Mum, My Sunshine” to celebrate mothers/women.

On Sunday, 13th May, 2018, Mothers’ Day, they also thrilled mothers by giving free bus rides to as many mothers after church. And it didn’t end there, there was lunch on the bus and a Burst of Free goodies ranging from Sunlight products, towels, exercise books, gift vouchers and more, after all, our mothers are our Sunshine.

If you missed it, don’t worry just follow them on Instagram @sunlightghana and Facebook sunlightghana so you don’t have to miss out again.

Here’s a snippet of their activities from the activation.

