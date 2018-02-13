Home > News > Local >

Super OD brought humour to our lives - Mahama mourns


Rest in Peace Farewell my friend - Mahama mourns Super OD

Mahama expressed his condolence to the family of the late veteran actor.

Former president John Mahama has eulogised the late veteran Ghanaian comic actor, Asonaba Kwaku Darko popularly known as Super OD.

He expressed his condolence to the family of the late veteran actor.

He said Super OD "brought humour to our lives and made us laugh through some of our nation's most difficult years."

READ MORE: Ghanaian actor Super OD is dead

The actor passed away on Tuesday, February 13 at the Swedru Government Hospital in the Central Region.

play

 

The 84-year-old veteran actor had been out of the public’s eye for some time due to his illness and had been living in Agona Swedru.

play

 

Super OD, who had a blissful acting career spanning from the 1970s to the 90’s, was very popular for his roles in local Ghanaian series, Akan Drama on GTV.

READ MORE: Mahama visits veteran actor Super OD

Super OD was born in 1935 and he died on February 13, 2018. He was 84 years.

play

Acting with the Oppong Drama Group which later became known as Osofo Dadzie Group, Super O.D gained nationwide popularity for his impeccable acting and rib cracking jokes.

