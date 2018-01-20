Home > News > Local >

Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers


Sokoto State Gov. Tambuwal distributes organic fertilizer worth N104m to farmers in Sokoto

  Published:
Aminu Tambuwal play

Aminu Tambuwal

(WhirlWind News)
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State on Saturday announced the purchase of N104 million worth of locally made fertilizer for distribution to farmers across the 23 Local Government Areas of the state.

Tambuwal said this when he launched the sales of organic fertilizer produced by a local firm, Sokoto-IML Company Ltd., in Sokoto.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the company was established in 2017, as a joint-venture entity between the Sokoto State Government and IML Industries Ltd.

Speaking at the ceremony, Tambuwal said that the event was a clear testimony of his administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance the economic well-being of the people.

He noted that apart from the fertilizer company, other policies had been implemented in order to put the state’s economy in the right direction.

The micro and macro-economic policies of both the Federal and Sokoto State Governments had started to yield positive results.

“As we can see, positive results have been churned out from sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, entrepreneurship development and other areas in the social investments chain.

“It is worthy to note that governments at all levels are making progress in empowering the people to become self reliant with a view to addressing socio-economic challenges bedeviling the country,” he said.

The governor said Sokoto was one of the few states in Nigeria endowed with lots of unexploited natural resources.

He added that significant progress had been made in the last two years in harnessing such resources for the benefit of the people.

Tambuwal said government’s strategic investment plan had been worked out and was being implemented through a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the management of Sokoto Investment Company.

Alhaji Bilya Sanda, the Managing Director of the company, said that when the company commences full operation, it would produce 20,000 bags of organic fertilizer daily.

